The Colin McEnroe Show

What the history of the McKinley era, tariffs, and the Gilded Age can teach us about the present

By Lily Tyson
Published March 18, 2025 at 12:48 PM EDT
President William Mckinley 1900.
Universal History Archive
/
Universal Images Group via Getty Images
President William Mckinley 1900.

President Donald Trump has found inspiration for tariffs and more in the 25th President of the United States: William McKinley. This hour, we look at the life and legacy of McKinley, and why Trump is drawn to him. Plus, we'll learn about the Gilded Age and its parallels to today.

GUESTS: 

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for The Colin McEnroe Show. She's also a producer of the podcast 'Generation Barney.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
