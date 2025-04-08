Damn the torpedo (bats): Baseball is back!
Listen live Tuesday at 1 p.m.
Finally, baseball is back!
This hour, a look at all the fun, weird, interesting storylines in this new season — including, yes, the so-called torpedo bats.
Plus: Is Aaron Judge the best right-handed hitter … ever? Is Shohei Ohtani the best baseball player … ever? How the A’s lost their Oakland. How the Rays lost their ballpark. The future of umpires and umpiring … And more.
GUESTS:
- Adam Elder: A writer covering sports and culture; he is the author of New Kids in the World Cup: The Totally Late ’80s and Early ’90s Tale of the Team That Changed American Soccer Forever
- Linda Holmes: A pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour; her new novel is Back After This
- Sam Miller: Writes the Pebble Hunting Substack; he is the co-author of The Only Rule Is It Has To Work: Our Wild Experiment Building a New Kind of Baseball Team
Colin McEnroe, Dylan Reyes, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show.