Damn the torpedo (bats): Baseball is back!

Listen live Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Finally, baseball is back!

This hour, a look at all the fun, weird, interesting storylines in this new season — including, yes, the so-called torpedo bats.

Plus: Is Aaron Judge the best right-handed hitter … ever? Is Shohei Ohtani the best baseball player … ever? How the A’s lost their Oakland. How the Rays lost their ballpark. The future of umpires and umpiring … And more.

Colin McEnroe, Dylan Reyes, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show.