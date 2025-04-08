© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Damn the torpedo (bats): Baseball is back!

By Jonathan McNicol
Published April 8, 2025 at 1:00 PM EDT
New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells hits a home run — using a distinctively shaped ‘torpedo bat’ — against the Milwaukee Brewers on March 29, 2025.
Mike Stobe
/
Getty Images
New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells hits a home run — using a distinctively shaped ‘torpedo bat’ — against the Milwaukee Brewers on March 29, 2025.

Listen live Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Finally, baseball is back!

This hour, a look at all the fun, weird, interesting storylines in this new season — including, yes, the so-called torpedo bats.

Plus: Is Aaron Judge the best right-handed hitter … ever? Is Shohei Ohtani the best baseball player … ever? How the A’s lost their Oakland. How the Rays lost their ballpark. The future of umpires and umpiring … And more.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Dylan Reyes, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
