Why the American dream and the tragedy of 'The Great Gatsby' still resonate today

This year marks 100 years since F. Scott Fitzgerald’s novel The Great Gatsby was first published. And it turns out that it took a while for the novel to catch on in the United States, where it is now considered a classic.

This hour, we revisit the novel and its cultural impact.

GUESTS:



Rob Kyff: Teacher and author of Gatsby’s Secrets . He also writes a nationally syndicated column on language

Teacher and author of . He also writes a nationally syndicated column on language Maureen Corrigan: Book critic for NPR's Fresh Air , and a Distinguished Professor of the Practice in Literary Criticism at Georgetown University. She is the author of So We Read On: How The Great Gatsby Came To Be and Why It Endures

Book critic for NPR's , and a Distinguished Professor of the Practice in Literary Criticism at Georgetown University. She is the author of Sara Chase: Actress who created the role of Myrtle Wilson in the Broadway production of The Great Gatsby

