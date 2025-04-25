The Nose looks at ‘Conclave’ and ‘MobLand’

With rare exceptions, The Nose doesn’t usually cover movies from the previous Oscar season once the actual Oscars have happened. But major world events are the sort of things for which one might break with tradition, and with the death of Pope Francis on April 21, we thought we might make an exception.

Conclave is a 2024 political thriller melodrama based on the 2016 Robert Harris novel. It’s set at the Vatican and tells the story of the death of one pope and the election of the next. Conclave was nominated for eight Academy Awards this year, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Ralph Fiennes, and Best Supporting Actress for Isabella Rossellini. It won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay.

And: MobLand is a British crime drama television series. It was originally developed for Showtime as a spinoff origin story for Ray Donovan. But it eventually morphed into the standalone gangster story that has become the most-watched series launch ever for Paramount+. It stars Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, Paddy Considine, and Helen Mirren.

GUESTS:



Taneisha Duggan: Director of arts, culture, and entertainment for the city of Hartford

Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Nobody Asked Shawn podcast

Lindsay Lee Wallace: Writes about culture, health care and health equity, and other stuff, too

Bill Yousman: Professor of media studies at Sacred Heart University

