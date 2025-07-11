© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

Alive and well in our imaginations: Dinosaurs in pop culture

By Jonathan McNicol
July 11, 2025
Actor Sam Neill as Dr. Alan Grant takes on a Tyrannosaurus Rex in a scene from the film 'Jurassic Park', 1993.
Murray Close
/
Getty / Moviepix
Sam Neill (and a T. rex) in Steven Spielberg's 'Jurassic Park.'

We think of dinosaurs as figures from science, from history, from the fossil record.

But if I say “Tyrannosaurus rex,” do you picture bones arranged in a museum — or do you picture that one scene in Jurassic Park?

The more you think about it, the more you realize that your whole real concept of dinosaurs comes from movies and TV and kids’ books and comic books.

So this hour, with the latest Jurassic World at No. 1 at the box office, a look at dinosaurs in our popular culture.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
