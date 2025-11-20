The art of the recipe: Gravestones, fictional worlds, and cookbooks (of course)

This hour: recipes.

We talk with someone who makes recipes found on gravestones, and we consider what makes an effective recipe, the history of the modern recipe, and the art of the recipe introduction.

Plus, a look at the phenomenon of pop culture cookbooks.

GUESTS:



Dinah Bucholz: Author of The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook and The Unofficial Narnia Cookbook

Rosie Grant: Posts gravestone recipes and cemetery stories on her TikTok and Instagram

Francis Lam: Host of The Splendid Table and Editor-in-chief at Clarkson Potter

Chandra Ram: Cookbook author and food writer

Cookbook author and food writer Helen Zoe Veit: Associate Professor of History at Michigan State University

Colin McEnroe, Eugene Amatruda, and Jonathan McNicol contributed to this show, which originally aired November 22, 2022.