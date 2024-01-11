Thursdays 9:00 PM

Beginning January 11, 2024 on Connecticut Public Radio.

The Middle with Jeremy Hobson is a national call-in talk show focused on bringing the voices of Americans in the geographic and political middle into the national conversation. The people who are crucial in our politics but are often ignored by the media. Along with DJ Tolliver and two panel guests, Jeremy takes calls each week from across the country and aims to keep things civil while talking through some of the most contentious issues we face. You can join the conversation by calling 1-844-4-MIDDLE or by reaching out at listentothemiddle.com.

