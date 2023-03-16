Trailer: The Wheelhouse is back with new host Frankie Graziano

Connecticut Public surveyed the audience and heard loud and clear that The Wheelhouse is an essential program that helps make sense of what is going on in Connecticut politics. So, Connecticut Public is bringing it back, now hosted by long-time reporter Frankie Graziano. We'll hear from well-known political reporters and analysts, but also expand our format to include more local and national perspectives.

Starting Wednesday, March 22, you can expect to hear Frankie and guests breaking down the latest political topics impacting the state. Listen live at 9 a.m. on Connecticut Public, or listen anytime on your favorite podcast player by searching for The Wheelhouse Connecticut.

A full announcement and a video from Frankie can be found here.