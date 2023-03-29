The war on "woke"

Following the 2014 police killing of Michael Brown, the phrase “stay woke” became a rallying cry among Black Lives Matter activists in Ferguson and beyond.

In the years since, the word “woke” has been weaponized by the right. Politicians like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are declaring a quote “war on woke,” going so far as to attempt to restrict what's being taught in schools. This hour, we’ll look at the anti-woke movement and what it means for the 2024 elections.

Plus, we break down what ranked choice voting could look like in Connecticut.

GUESTS:



The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

