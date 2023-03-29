© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

The war on "woke"

By Meg Dalton,
Frankie Graziano
Published March 29, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT
Workers prepare the stage for the 2022 meeting of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando Florida on February 23, 2022.
SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
/
LightRocket
Following the 2014 police killing of Michael Brown, the phrase "stay woke" became a rallying cry among Black Lives Matter activists in Ferguson and beyond.

Following the 2014 police killing of Michael Brown, the phrase “stay woke” became a rallying cry among Black Lives Matter activists in Ferguson and beyond.

In the years since, the word “woke” has been weaponized by the right. Politicians like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are declaring a quote “war on woke,” going so far as to attempt to restrict what's being taught in schools. This hour, we’ll look at the anti-woke movement and what it means for the 2024 elections.

Plus, we break down what ranked choice voting could look like in Connecticut.

GUESTS:

The Wheelhouse
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, Energy News Network, Architectural Digest, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎Mobituaries with Mo Rocca, WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR.
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano’s career in broadcast journalism continues to evolve.
