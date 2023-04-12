© 2023 Connecticut Public

What Trump's indictment means for 2024

By Meg Dalton,
Frankie Graziano
Published April 12, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT
Former President Donald Trump dominated cable news last week when he appeared in a Manhattan court, where he pleaded not guilty to 34 felony criminal charges.

On March 30th, a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Trump in connection to hush money payments to the adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 campaign.

Despite the 34 criminal charges, Trump is still very much in the running for president. This hour, we look at Trump's indictment and what it might mean for 2024.

GUESTS:

  • Maya King: Politics Reporter, New York Times
  • Liz Kurantowicz: Republican strategist and political analyst
  • Asha Rangappa: Lawyer, former FBI agent, and senior lecturer at Yale University’s Jackson Institute for Global Affairs

Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, Energy News Network, Architectural Digest, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎Mobituaries with Mo Rocca, WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR.
Frankie Graziano’s career in broadcast journalism continues to evolve.
