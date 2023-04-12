What Trump's indictment means for 2024

Former President Donald Trump dominated cable news last week when he appeared in a Manhattan court, where he pleaded not guilty to 34 felony criminal charges.

On March 30th, a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Trump in connection to hush money payments to the adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 campaign.

Despite the 34 criminal charges, Trump is still very much in the running for president. This hour, we look at Trump's indictment and what it might mean for 2024.

GUESTS:



Maya King: Politics Reporter, New York Times

Politics Reporter, Liz Kurantowicz: Republican strategist and political analyst

Republican strategist and political analyst Asha Rangappa: Lawyer, former FBI agent, and senior lecturer at Yale University’s Jackson Institute for Global Affairs

