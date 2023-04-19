© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

We're talking trash (literally) and other environmental issues before Connecticut lawmakers

By Meg Dalton,
Frankie Graziano
Published April 19, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT
Meriden Food Scrap Pilot
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
A load of trash bags are dropped off at HQ Dumpsters and Recycling in Southington on April 14, 2022. Orange and green bags, which were part of a pilot municipal food waste recycling program in the town of Meriden at the time, get sorted out of the load and then transferred to an anaerobic digester and turned into electrical power and compost.

This Saturday, April 22nd, marks Earth Day. So we thought it was as good a time as ever to check in on what’s happening on the environmental beat in Connecticut. From bear hunts to trash, there have been a number of environmental proposals before lawmakers this session. This hour, we check in on where those stand.

Plus, there are efforts to legalize natural organic reduction, also known as “human composting," in Connecticut.

GUESTS:

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, Energy News Network, Architectural Digest, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎Mobituaries with Mo Rocca, WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR.
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano’s career in broadcast journalism continues to evolve.
