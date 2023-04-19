We're talking trash (literally) and other environmental issues before Connecticut lawmakers

This Saturday, April 22nd, marks Earth Day. So we thought it was as good a time as ever to check in on what’s happening on the environmental beat in Connecticut. From bear hunts to trash, there have been a number of environmental proposals before lawmakers this session. This hour, we check in on where those stand.

Plus, there are efforts to legalize natural organic reduction, also known as “human composting," in Connecticut.

GUESTS:



Mark Pazniokas: Capitol Bureau Chief, CT Mirror

Capitol Bureau Chief, CT Mirror John Moritz: State Reporter, Hearst Connecticut Media Group

State Reporter, Hearst Connecticut Media Group Alison Cross: Reporter, Hartford Courant

