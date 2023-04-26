© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

The politics of commutations in Connecticut

By Meg Dalton,
Frankie Graziano
Published April 26, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT
Prison.jpg
Thomas Hawk
/
WNPR

Last year, the state’s Board of Pardons and Paroles commuted the prison sentences of 71 people — including 44 doing time for murder.

Now, the board is facing backlash from some families of victims and lawmakers. Following the outcry, Gov. Ned Lamont has removed Carleton Giles as chair of the board. This hour, we'll look at how commutations became the political issue in recent weeks.

Plus, we’ll look into why medical aid-in-dying legislation failed this session.

GUESTS:

  • Christopher Keating: Capitol Bureau Chief, Hartford Courant
  • Miriam Gohara: Clinical Professor of Law, Yale Law School
  • Mike Lawlor: Professor of Criminal Justice, University of New Haven; Former Under Secretary for Criminal Justice Policy and Planning for Governor Dannel Malloy
  • Christine Stuart: Editor-in-chief, CT News Junkie

The Wheelhouse
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, Energy News Network, Architectural Digest, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎Mobituaries with Mo Rocca, WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR.
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano’s career in broadcast journalism continues to evolve.
