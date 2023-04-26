The politics of commutations in Connecticut

Last year, the state’s Board of Pardons and Paroles commuted the prison sentences of 71 people — including 44 doing time for murder.

Now, the board is facing backlash from some families of victims and lawmakers. Following the outcry, Gov. Ned Lamont has removed Carleton Giles as chair of the board. This hour, we'll look at how commutations became the political issue in recent weeks.

Plus, we’ll look into why medical aid-in-dying legislation failed this session.

GUESTS:



Christopher Keating: Capitol Bureau Chief, Hartford Courant

Capitol Bureau Chief, Miriam Gohara: Clinical Professor of Law, Yale Law School

Clinical Professor of Law, Yale Law School Mike Lawlor: Professor of Criminal Justice, University of New Haven; Former Under Secretary for Criminal Justice Policy and Planning for Governor Dannel Malloy

Professor of Criminal Justice, University of New Haven; Former Under Secretary for Criminal Justice Policy and Planning for Governor Dannel Malloy Christine Stuart: Editor-in-chief, CT News Junkie

