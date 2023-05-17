What will AAPI studies look like in Connecticut's schools?

Last year, Connecticut became one of the first states to mandate Asian American and Pacific Islander studies in K-12 public schools.

The bill requires AAPI studies to be implemented in the state curriculum by the 2025-26 school year. It also provides about $150,000 in state funding to support these efforts. School districts will incorporate a wide range of topics into their curricula, from AAPI history to AAPI involvement in the arts.

So where does the development of this curriculum stand right now? This hour, we check in on that.

Plus, we get the latest on legislation inspired by Randy Cox, who was paralyzed at the hands of police. We also look at the 50th anniversary of the Endangered Species Act.

GUESTS:



Jason Oliver Chang : Professor of History and Asian and Asian American Studies, UCONN

: Professor of History and Asian and Asian American Studies, UCONN Eddy Martinez: Reporter, Connecticut Public

Reporter, Connecticut Public William Buzbee: Professor and Faculty Director of the Environmental Law & Policy Program, Georgetown University Law Center

