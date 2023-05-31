© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

What the debt ceiling deal means for Connecticut

By Frankie Graziano,
Meg Dalton
Published May 31, 2023 at 7:43 AM EDT
The U.S. Capitol is seen reflected in rain puddles on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Washington. After weeks of negotiations, President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have struck an agreement to avert a potentially devastating government default. The stakes are high for both men — and now each will have to persuade lawmakers in their parties to vote for it.
Jose Luis Magana
/
AP
The U.S. Capitol is seen reflected in rain puddles on Monday, May 29, 2023, in Washington. After weeks of negotiations, President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have struck an agreement to avert a potentially devastating government default. The stakes are high for both men — and now each will have to persuade lawmakers in their parties to vote for it.

For months, Republicans and Democrats have clashed over the national debt limit. But over the weekend, President Joe Biden and House Republicans reached a deal. Now, it goes to both the House and Senate before the June 5th deadline. This hour, we break down what debt negotiations in Washington D.C. mean up here in Connecticut.

Plus, according to a new report, Connecticut has aggressive probation practices. We’ll explain what that means for residents of the state. We'll also look at efforts to curtail the state’s Freedom of Information Act.

GUESTS:

  • Lisa Hagen: Federal Policy Reporter, Connecticut Public and CT Mirror
  • Alex Putterman: Reporter, CT Insider and Hearst Connecticut Media
  • Mark Pazniokas: Capitol Bureau Chief, CT Mirror
  • Seth Stern: Director of Advocacy, Freedom of the Press Foundation

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano’s career in broadcast journalism continues to evolve.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, Energy News Network, Architectural Digest, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎Mobituaries with Mo Rocca, WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR.
