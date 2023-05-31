What the debt ceiling deal means for Connecticut

For months, Republicans and Democrats have clashed over the national debt limit. But over the weekend, President Joe Biden and House Republicans reached a deal. Now, it goes to both the House and Senate before the June 5th deadline. This hour, we break down what debt negotiations in Washington D.C. mean up here in Connecticut.

Plus, according to a new report, Connecticut has aggressive probation practices. We’ll explain what that means for residents of the state. We'll also look at efforts to curtail the state’s Freedom of Information Act.

GUESTS:



Lisa Hagen: Federal Policy Reporter, Connecticut Public and CT Mirror

Federal Policy Reporter, Connecticut Public and CT Mirror Alex Putterman: Reporter, CT Insider and Hearst Connecticut Media

Reporter, CT Insider and Hearst Connecticut Media Mark Pazniokas : Capitol Bureau Chief, CT Mirror

: Capitol Bureau Chief, CT Mirror Seth Stern: Director of Advocacy, Freedom of the Press Foundation

