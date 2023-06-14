Connecticut wraps its 2023 legislative session

Last Wednesday marked the final day of this year’s legislative session in Connecticut.

Since January 4th, lawmakers have debated bills surrounding medical aid-in-dying, zoning reform, Medicaid, gun control, and so much more. This hour, we're gonna break down some of the big bills from the session — and also talk about what lawmakers did not get to this year.

Plus, June’s a busy month for the Supreme Court. We’ll break down some of the big decisions expected in the weeks ahead.

GUESTS:



Christine Stuart: Editor in Chief, CT News Junkie

Editor in Chief, CT News Junkie Jaden Edison: Justice Reporter, The Connecticut Mirror

Justice Reporter, The Connecticut Mirror Susan Raff: Chief Political Reporter, WFSB

Chief Political Reporter, WFSB Tobias Barrington Wolff: Jefferson Barnes Fordham Professor of Law, University of Pennsylvania Law School



