Connecticut wraps its 2023 legislative session

By Frankie Graziano,
Meg Dalton
Published June 14, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont gets a standing ovation from members of both parties of the Connecticut state legislature during his 2023 “State of the State” address after declaring “the era of Connecticut’s permanent fiscal crisis is over.”
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont gets a standing ovation from members of both parties of the Connecticut state legislature during his 2023 “State of the State” address after declaring “the era of Connecticut’s permanent fiscal crisis is over.”

Last Wednesday marked the final day of this year’s legislative session in Connecticut.

Since January 4th, lawmakers have debated bills surrounding medical aid-in-dying, zoning reform, Medicaid, gun control, and so much more. This hour, we're gonna break down some of the big bills from the session — and also talk about what lawmakers did not get to this year.

Plus, June’s a busy month for the Supreme Court. We’ll break down some of the big decisions expected in the weeks ahead.

GUESTS:

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano’s career in broadcast journalism continues to evolve.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, Energy News Network, Architectural Digest, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎Mobituaries with Mo Rocca, WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR.
