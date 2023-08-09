© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

It's one month out from CT's primaries, here's what you need to know

By Frankie Graziano,
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Published August 9, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT
George Jordan, Decie Benton and Michael Hall cheer on Mayor Joe Ganim during the Democratic Town Committee’s municipal candidate endorsement convention on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in Bridgeport, Conn. Mayor Ganim received the committee’s mayoral endorsement during the proceedings.
Joe Buglewicz
/
Connecticut Public
Elections in 2023 will determine who will lead cities and towns in Connecticut like Hartford, Bridgeport, and Fairfield.

Local party committees recently faced a deadline to endorse candidates ahead of the September primaries. On this episode of The Wheelhouse, our panel of political experts and reporters discuss the primaries—from the endorsed candidates to their opponents.

Plus, what these municipal races tell us about how Connecticut residents will vote in the 2024 U.S. Presidential election.

GUESTS:

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano’s career in broadcast journalism continues to evolve.
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of Seasoned.
