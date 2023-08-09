It's one month out from CT's primaries, here's what you need to know

Elections in 2023 will determine who will lead cities and towns in Connecticut like Hartford, Bridgeport, and Fairfield.

Local party committees recently faced a deadline to endorse candidates ahead of the September primaries. On this episode of The Wheelhouse, our panel of political experts and reporters discuss the primaries—from the endorsed candidates to their opponents.

Plus, what these municipal races tell us about how Connecticut residents will vote in the 2024 U.S. Presidential election.

GUESTS:



Mark Pazniokas : Capitol Bureau Chief, CT Mirror

: Capitol Bureau Chief, CT Mirror Christine Stuart : Editor-in-chief, CT News Junkie

: Editor-in-chief, CT News Junkie Jonathan Wharton: Associate Professor of Political Science and Urban Affairs, Southern Connecticut State University

