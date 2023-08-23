© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

How will artificial intelligence change U.S. politics?

By Frankie Graziano,
Carol ChenMeg Dalton
Published August 23, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT
An audience member takes a photo as Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign event, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Clive, Iowa.

From deepfakes to social media chatbots, new technologies are changing our national political landscape.

Ahead of the 2024 presidential election, we’ve already seen everything from campaign ads using AI-generated images to the continued spread of misinformation on platforms like Facebook.

So, how exactly are emerging technologies like AI changing how we do politics? This hour, we’ll get into the good, the bad, and everything in between.

Plus, we’ll look at how Connecticut lawmakers are thinking about artificial intelligence and get an update on local health insurance costs.

GUESTS:

  • Sujata Srinivasan: Senior health reporter, Connecticut Public
  • Justin Hendrix: Co-founder and CEO of Tech Policy Press
  • Ryan Heath: Co-author of the Axios Login newsletter, focused on all things AI and global trends in tech
  • Micah Musser: Former Research Analyst at Georgetown’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology
  • Alison Cross: Reporter at the Hartford Courant

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
