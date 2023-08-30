The intersection of education and politics ahead of the new school year

As students head back to school, there is new information about how the federal government will address federal student loan debt.

The White House is introducing a plan to reduce student loan payments, less than two months after the Supreme Court of the United States struck down an effort by the Biden administration to wipe out billions of dollars in student loan debt.

On a “back to school” edition of The Wheelhouse, we break down the new income-driven repayment plan, and at the local level, there’s a discussion on lawmakers' attempts to support the mental health of kids in public schools.

