The Wheelhouse

The intersection of education and politics ahead of the new school year

By Frankie Graziano,
Meg Dalton
Published August 30, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT
Activists and students protest in front of the Supreme Court during a rally for student debt cancellation in Washington, DC, on February 28, 2023. - The court begins oral arguments in two cases, one from six Republican-led states, that challenge US President Joe Biden's student debt forgiveness policy.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds
/
AFP via Getty Images
Activists and students protest in front of the Supreme Court during a rally for student debt cancellation in Washington, DC, on February 28, 2023. - The court begins oral arguments in two cases, one from six Republican-led states, that challenge US President Joe Biden's student debt forgiveness policy.

As students head back to school, there is new information about how the federal government will address federal student loan debt.

The White House is introducing a plan to reduce student loan payments, less than two months after the Supreme Court of the United States struck down an effort by the Biden administration to wipe out billions of dollars in student loan debt.

On a “back to school” edition of The Wheelhouse, we break down the new income-driven repayment plan, and at the local level, there’s a discussion on lawmakers' attempts to support the mental health of kids in public schools.

GUESTS:

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano’s career in broadcast journalism continues to evolve.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC, in collaboration with GBH and PRX, and Mobituaries with Mo Rocca. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2017, where she specialized in audio storytelling and narrative writing, and has taught audio storytelling at Columbia Journalism School, UnionDocs, and public libraries.
