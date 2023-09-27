© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

Is a government shutdown inevitable?

By Frankie Graziano,
Meg Dalton
Published September 27, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 20: The sun rises behind the United States Capitol on Wednesday September 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. Lawmakers are negotiating in order to prevent a government shutdown.
Matt McClain / The Washington Post
/
The Washington Post
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 20: The sun rises behind the United States Capitol on Wednesday September 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. Lawmakers are negotiating in order to prevent a government shutdown.

There’s a deadline looming. Congress has to pass a spending package – or at least an emergency one – by the end of the federal fiscal year, which is this Friday.

Could a fight among Republicans in the U.S. House cause the government to shut down? How could that trickle down to Connecticut?

This hour, we look at a fractured federal government. Plus, we give you the latest on what's going on in Bridgeport. Could another election be in question over absentee ballots?

GUESTS:

  • Lisa Hagen: Federal Policy Reporter, The Connecticut Mirror and Connecticut Public
  • Andrew Brown: Investigative Reporter, Connecticut Mirror
  • Susan Raff: Chief Capitol Reporter, WFSB

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano’s career in broadcast journalism continues to evolve.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC, in collaboration with GBH and PRX, and Mobituaries with Mo Rocca. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2017, where she specialized in audio storytelling and narrative writing, and has taught audio storytelling at Columbia Journalism School, UnionDocs, and public libraries.
