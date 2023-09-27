Is a government shutdown inevitable?

There’s a deadline looming. Congress has to pass a spending package – or at least an emergency one – by the end of the federal fiscal year, which is this Friday.

Could a fight among Republicans in the U.S. House cause the government to shut down? How could that trickle down to Connecticut?

This hour, we look at a fractured federal government. Plus, we give you the latest on what's going on in Bridgeport. Could another election be in question over absentee ballots?

GUESTS:



Lisa Hagen : Federal Policy Reporter, The Connecticut Mirror and Connecticut Public

: Federal Policy Reporter, The Connecticut Mirror and Connecticut Public Andrew Brown: Investigative Reporter, Connecticut Mirror

Investigative Reporter, Connecticut Mirror Susan Raff: Chief Capitol Reporter, WFSB

