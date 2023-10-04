How did school boards become political flashpoints?

Book bans. Mask requirements. What’s in our history books.

These are just some of the issues that have divided school boards since the early days of the pandemic.

School boards haven’t always been political battlegrounds. But these days, things are getting pretty heated.

The non-profit news organization, ProPublica, found nearly 60 incidentsat school board meetings that led to arrests or criminal charges, since spring 2021.

This hour, we’re going big on the politics — and power — of school boards in Connecticut and across the country.

GUESTS:



Jonathan Collins : Assistant Professor of Political Science, Public Policy, and Education, Brown University

Assistant Professor of Political Science, Public Policy, and Education, Brown University Nicole Carr : Reporter, ProPublica

Reporter, ProPublica Adam Harris: Staff Writer, The Atlantic ; Author, The State Must Provide: Why America's Colleges Have Always Been Unequal — And How To Set Them Right

; Author, Jessika Harkay: Education Reporter, CT Mirror

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.