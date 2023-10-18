© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

Election Edition 2023: West Haven mayoral race

By Frankie Graziano,
Meg Dalton
Published October 18, 2023 at 7:30 AM EDT
West Haven locals vote at Savin Rock School during the Primary Election 2023
Ayannah Brown
/
Connecticut Public
West Haven locals vote at Savin Rock School during the Primary Election 2023

For the next few weeks, The Wheelhouse is hitting the campaign trail! The show will feature interviews with candidates for mayor across the state. Today, West Haven!

West Haven mayorial candidates (from left): Dorinda Borer and Barry Lee Cohen
Provided
West Haven mayorial candidates (from left): Dorinda Borer and Barry Lee Cohen

There are a lot of great things in West Haven, like Ed McCarthy’s Blue Devils, Savin Rock Park, and Zuppardi’s Apizza. But lately, those things have been overshadowed by turmoil at city hall – including a financial crisis and scandal involving COVID relief dollars. So what will this mean for November's open mayoral election?

This hour, hear from both candidates in West Haven's mayoral race: Democrat Dorinda Borer and Republican Barry Lee Cohen

Plus, hear from experts following this race.

GUESTS:

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano’s career in broadcast journalism continues to evolve.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC, in collaboration with GBH and PRX, and Mobituaries with Mo Rocca. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2017, where she specialized in audio storytelling and narrative writing, and has taught audio storytelling at Columbia Journalism School, UnionDocs, and public libraries.
