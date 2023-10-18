Election Edition 2023: West Haven mayoral race

For the next few weeks, The Wheelhouse is hitting the campaign trail! The show will feature interviews with candidates for mayor across the state. Today, West Haven!

Provided West Haven mayorial candidates (from left): Dorinda Borer and Barry Lee Cohen

There are a lot of great things in West Haven, like Ed McCarthy’s Blue Devils, Savin Rock Park, and Zuppardi’s Apizza. But lately, those things have been overshadowed by turmoil at city hall – including a financial crisis and scandal involving COVID relief dollars. So what will this mean for November's open mayoral election?

This hour, hear from both candidates in West Haven's mayoral race: Democrat Dorinda Borer and Republican Barry Lee Cohen

Plus, hear from experts following this race.

GUESTS:

Dorinda Borer : Democratic nominee for mayor

Democratic nominee for mayor Barry Lee Cohen: Republican nominee for mayor

Christine Stuart : Editor, CT News Junkie

Editor, CT News Junkie Jonathan Wharton: Associate professor of political science and urban affairs, Southern Connecticut State University

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

