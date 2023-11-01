Election Edition 2023: Bridgeport mayoral race

For the past few weeks, The Wheelhouse has been hitting the campaign trail. The show has been featuring interviews with candidates for mayor across the state. Our final stop? Bridgeport!

Bridgeport’s past two mayoral elections have been shrouded in controversy. In 2019 and in 2023, the word out of the Park City was all about absentee ballots, and whether or not the ballot count was right.

This hour, hear from the four candidates in Bridgeport's mayoral race who will get into that — and the issues that matter most to residents. Plus, hear from a reporter following this race.

Provided Campaign Photographs From left, Joe Ganim, Lamond Daniels and John Gomes

GUESTS:



FaithActs for Education has put together nonpartisan voter guides presented in English and Spanish for Bridgeport's upcoming mayoral election.

