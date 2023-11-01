© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

Election Edition 2023: Bridgeport mayoral race

By Frankie Graziano,
Meg Dalton
Published November 1, 2023 at 7:48 AM EDT
A view of the West End neighborhood of Bridgeport, Conn. looking towards downtown from Clinton Park.
A view of the West End neighborhood of Bridgeport, Conn. looking towards downtown from Clinton Park.

For the past few weeks, The Wheelhouse has been hitting the campaign trail. The show has been featuring interviews with candidates for mayor across the state. Our final stop? Bridgeport!

Bridgeport’s past two mayoral elections have been shrouded in controversy. In 2019 and in 2023, the word out of the Park City was all about absentee ballots, and whether or not the ballot count was right.

This hour, hear from the four candidates in Bridgeport's mayoral race who will get into that — and the issues that matter most to residents. Plus, hear from a reporter following this race.

GUESTS:

FaithActs for Education has put together nonpartisan voter guides presented in English and Spanish for Bridgeport's upcoming mayoral election.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano’s career in broadcast journalism continues to evolve.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC, in collaboration with GBH and PRX, and Mobituaries with Mo Rocca. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2017, where she specialized in audio storytelling and narrative writing, and has taught audio storytelling at Columbia Journalism School, UnionDocs, and public libraries.
