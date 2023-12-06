© 2023 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

Will MAGA politics or Taylor Swift make a difference in 2024?

By Frankie Graziano,
Meg Dalton
Published December 6, 2023 at 7:55 AM EST
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at SoFi Stadium on August 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California.
Kevin Winter / TAS23
/
Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at SoFi Stadium on August 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

There are some major players in American politics. But one we don’t talk about enough is Taylor Swift.

In September, Swift urged her fans on Instagram to register to vote. Vote.org reported a surge of 35,000 registrations after her post.

Not only that, but the pop singer has had a political awakening in recent years. She’s gone from largely silent on politics to being outspoken on everything from her support for LGBTQ+ rights to her endorsement of Joe Biden in 2020.

This hour, we’ll look at Swift’s political power — and the limits of it. Plus, is the MAGA movement still popular with voters? We’ll look at how Trump-style politicians are faring up and down the ballot.

GUESTS:

  • Maya King: Politics Reporter, New York Times
  • Amy Walter: Publisher & Editor-in-Chief, The Cook Political Report
  • Jeffrey Dudas: Professor of political science at the University of Connecticut and co-host of the UConn PopCast

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano's career in broadcast journalism continues to evolve.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public.
