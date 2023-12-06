Will MAGA politics or Taylor Swift make a difference in 2024?

There are some major players in American politics. But one we don’t talk about enough is Taylor Swift.

In September, Swift urged her fans on Instagram to register to vote. Vote.org reported a surge of 35,000 registrations after her post.

Not only that, but the pop singer has had a political awakening in recent years. She’s gone from largely silent on politics to being outspoken on everything from her support for LGBTQ+ rights to her endorsement of Joe Biden in 2020.

This hour, we’ll look at Swift’s political power — and the limits of it. Plus, is the MAGA movement still popular with voters? We’ll look at how Trump-style politicians are faring up and down the ballot.

GUESTS:

Maya King: Politics Reporter, New York Times

Amy Walter: Publisher & Editor-in-Chief, The Cook Political Report

Jeffrey Dudas: Professor of political science at the University of Connecticut and co-host of the UConn PopCast

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

