The Wheelhouse

Wheelhouse LIVE: Looking back at 2023 and ahead to 2024

By Frankie Graziano,
Meg Dalton
Published December 18, 2023 at 4:40 PM EST
Frankie Graziano hosts a taping of “The Wheelhouse” in the studio at Connecticut Public. Along with the panelist, Ned Lamont was a surprise guest.
Frankie Graziano hosts a taping of “The Wheelhouse” in the studio at Connecticut Public. Gov. Ned Lamont joined as the "surprise special guest" to kick-off the show.

In 2023, Connecticut lawmakers focused on taxes, embraced the recreational cannabis market, and continued a long-standing effort to prevent gun violence.

Beyond Connecticut in 2023, officials and federal lawmakers argued over reproductive rights, funding the government, and whether former U.S. President Donald Trump should be prosecuted for attempting to overturn the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election.

On a year-in-review edition of The Wheelhouse, panelists and a special guest look back at 2023 and look ahead to 2024... and the next U.S. Presidential election.

This 'Wheelhouse LIVE' was taped in front of a live audience at Connecticut Public in Hartford on Dec. 6.

GUESTS:

  • Ned Lamont: Governor, the state of Connecticut
  • Susan Raff: Chief political reporter, WFSB Eyewitness News Ch. 3
  • Mark Pazniokas: Capitol bureau chief, CT Mirror
  • Dr. Bilal Sekou: Hillyer College associate professor of politics and government, University of Hartford

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano’s career in broadcast journalism continues to evolve.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC, in collaboration with GBH and PRX, and Mobituaries with Mo Rocca. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2017, where she specialized in audio storytelling and narrative writing, and has taught audio storytelling at Columbia Journalism School, UnionDocs, and public libraries.
