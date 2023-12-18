Wheelhouse LIVE: Looking back at 2023 and ahead to 2024

In 2023, Connecticut lawmakers focused on taxes, embraced the recreational cannabis market, and continued a long-standing effort to prevent gun violence.

Beyond Connecticut in 2023, officials and federal lawmakers argued over reproductive rights, funding the government, and whether former U.S. President Donald Trump should be prosecuted for attempting to overturn the 2020 U.S. Presidential Election.

On a year-in-review edition of The Wheelhouse, panelists and a special guest look back at 2023 and look ahead to 2024... and the next U.S. Presidential election.

This 'Wheelhouse LIVE' was taped in front of a live audience at Connecticut Public in Hartford on Dec. 6.

GUESTS:



Ned Lamont: Governor, the state of Connecticut

Susan Raff: Chief political reporter, WFSB Eyewitness News Ch. 3

Mark Pazniokas: Capitol bureau chief, CT Mirror

Dr. Bilal Sekou: Hillyer College associate professor of politics and government, University of Hartford

