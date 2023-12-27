© 2023 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Wheelhouse

The past and present of beach segregation in Connecticut

By Frankie Graziano,
Meg Dalton
Published December 27, 2023 at 7:30 AM EST
Activist Ned Coll, in striped shirt, talks with a police officer and community members as part of his campaign to enable Black, inner-city residents to access Connecticut's beaches in the 1960s and 1970s.
Bob Adelman
/
Republished with permission from Adelman Images
Activist Ned Coll, in striped shirt, talks with a police officer and community members as part of his campaign to enable Black, inner-city residents to access Connecticut's beaches in the 1960s and 1970s.

Connecticut has hundreds of miles of shoreline, extending from Greenwich in the west to Stonington in the east.

But many of these coastal communities have found ways to exclude certain people. In fact, there's a long history of segregation on our shores, dating back decades. This hour, we’ll unpack past and present beach access in Connecticut.

Plus, we’ll look at who does — and does not — get access to quality public spaces like parks.

GUESTS:

Hear more from Andrew Kahrl in this episode of Disrupted.

This episode originally aired on July 5, 2023.

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano’s career in broadcast journalism continues to evolve.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC, in collaboration with GBH and PRX, and Mobituaries with Mo Rocca. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2017, where she specialized in audio storytelling and narrative writing, and has taught audio storytelling at Columbia Journalism School, UnionDocs, and public libraries.
See stories by Meg Dalton