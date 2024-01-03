How did reading become a political battlefield in the U.S.?

In 2021, Connecticut passed a law mandating school districts to have curricula focused on quote "the science of reading." That refers to research-backed approaches to literacy like phonics.

Initially, all school districts had until July 1, 2023 to implement an approved “science of reading” program. That deadline is now July 1, 2025. But not all school districts are happy about this.

So, why is “the science of reading” facing so much pushback? This hour, we’ll break down the past and present of the so-called “reading wars” in Connecticut and beyond.

GUESTS:



Emily Hanford : Senior producer and correspondent at American Public Media; host of the award-winning podcast Sold a Story: How Teaching Kids to Read Went So Wrong

Senior producer and correspondent at American Public Media; host of the award-winning podcast Sold a Story: How Teaching Kids to Read Went So Wrong Louise Spear-Swerling: Professor emerita in the department of special education at Southern Connecticut State University

Professor emerita in the department of special education at Southern Connecticut State University Dr. Margie Gillis: Founder and president of Connecticut-based nonprofit, Literacy How

This episode originally aired on July 19, 2023.

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

