Presidential primaries and what their locations say about inclusivity in elections

The 2024 presidential election is in full swing. Iowa held its Republican Caucus this week, and next week, New Hampshire will hold Republican and Democratic primaries.

These states traditionally go first, but because at least 90 percent of the people living in Iowa and New Hampshire are white, that may change. The Democratic National Committee has proposed a reordering of the calendar, tapping South Carolina to send their voters to the polls first.

This hour, we’ll unpack how meaningful a first-in-the-nation primary truly is.

Plus, Trump’s ability to stay on the ballot in Colorado and Maine hangs in the balance. Will the Supreme Court rule in Trump’s favor? And what would that mean for democracy?

GUESTS:



Maya King: Politics Reporter, New York Times

Dan Barrick: News Director, New Hampshire Public Radio

Bruce Ackerman: Sterling Professor of Law and Political Science at Yale Law School and Yale University and the author of the book Revolutionary Constitutions

