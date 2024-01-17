© 2024 Connecticut Public

Politics
The Wheelhouse

Presidential primaries and what their locations say about inclusivity in elections

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe WynneMeg Dalton
Published January 17, 2024 at 11:02 AM EST
Ballots are counted for the Iowa Caucuses at Grant Ragan Elementary School on January 15, 2024 in Clive, IA.
Ricky Carioti / The Washington Post
/
Getty
Ballots are counted for the Iowa Caucuses at Grant Ragan Elementary School on January 15, 2024 in Clive, IA.

The 2024 presidential election is in full swing. Iowa held its Republican Caucus this week, and next week, New Hampshire will hold Republican and Democratic primaries.

These states traditionally go first, but because at least 90 percent of the people living in Iowa and New Hampshire are white, that may change. The Democratic National Committee has proposed a reordering of the calendar, tapping South Carolina to send their voters to the polls first.

This hour, we’ll unpack how meaningful a first-in-the-nation primary truly is.

Plus, Trump’s ability to stay on the ballot in Colorado and Maine hangs in the balance. Will the Supreme Court rule in Trump’s favor? And what would that mean for democracy?

GUESTS:

  • Maya King: Politics Reporter, New York Times
  • Dan Barrick: News Director, New Hampshire Public Radio
  • Bruce Ackerman: Sterling Professor of Law and Political Science at Yale Law School and Yale University and the author of the book Revolutionary Constitutions

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of The Wheelhouse, focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for The Wheelhouse, hosted by Frankie Graziano. She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, Admissible: Shreds of Evidence, which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.


Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC, in collaboration with GBH and PRX, and Mobituaries with Mo Rocca. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2017, where she specialized in audio storytelling and narrative writing, and has taught audio storytelling at Columbia Journalism School, UnionDocs, and public libraries.
