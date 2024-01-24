The child care sector is in crisis. Will lawmakers address it in 2024?

Governor Ned Lamont says child care is a top priority for Connecticut’s 2024 legislative session. He tasked a panel of experts with proposing a plan to overhaul what many consider to be a broken system. In a few weeks, Lamont will present his proposal for the Blue Ribbon Panel’s first year of a five year plan to the Connecticut General Assembly.

Families and child care providers are hoping to see major changes, like higher wages for child care providers and an increase in parent subsidies. But some wonder if the proposed plan will go far enough.

This hour, we’ll explore the reforms needed to fix an industry in crisis and what the future holds if changes aren’t made.

Plus, Bridgeport’s Democratic primary election results were overturned last Fall due to allegations of fraud. After yesterday’s court-ordered re-vote, do we finally have a winner?

GUESTS:



Bria Lloyd: Investigative Reporter, Connecticut Public

Erica Phillips: Economic Development Reporter, Connecticut Mirror

Melissa Boteach: Vice President for Income Security and Child Care/Early Learning, National Women’s Law Center

Karen List: developer and Project Director of the Neag PK3 Leadership Program, UConn

