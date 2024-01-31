© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

Connecticut may be a blue state, but some towns are restricting rainbows

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published January 31, 2024 at 7:15 AM EST
Jessica Soule, a 4th grade teacher at Prudence Crandall School in Enfield holds a large Pride flag outside of Town Hall as more than a hundred LGBTQ+ advocates rally to protest what they say is a ban on flying the gay pride flag. January 22, 2024.
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
A federal court has revived a lawsuit over a Connecticut policy that allows transgender girls to compete on girls’ sports teams. Meanwhile, the town of Enfield, Connecticut passed a new policy banning the Pride flag from being flown on town property.

This week on The Wheelhouse, we explore how recent policy changes in Connecticut mirror those in the rest of the nation, and how towns are responding to a growing number of restrictions.

GUESTS:

