Connecticut may be a blue state, but some towns are restricting rainbows

A federal court has revived a lawsuit over a Connecticut policy that allows transgender girls to compete on girls’ sports teams. Meanwhile, the town of Enfield, Connecticut passed a new policy banning the Pride flag from being flown on town property.

This week on The Wheelhouse, we explore how recent policy changes in Connecticut mirror those in the rest of the nation, and how towns are responding to a growing number of restrictions.

GUESTS:



