The Wheelhouse

Connecticut kicks off its 2024 legislative session Wednesday

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published February 7, 2024 at 7:15 AM EST
FILE, 2020: Connecticut’s 2024 legislative session begins Wednesday, February 07.
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
FILE, 2020: Connecticut’s 2024 legislative session begins Wednesday, February 07.

Connecticut’s 2024 legislative session begins Wednesday.

For the next three months, lawmakers will work to address some of the state’s most pressing issues. This hour, we’ll explore those issues, which include zero-emission vehicles, a lack of affordable housing, and traffic stop reform.

And did you know that you have a stake in the outcome of the Super Bowl this year? Should the betting favorite win, sports betting operators in Connecticut would have to pay out a lot of bets. On this week’s episode, we’ll try and identify this year’s Super Bowl betting favorite.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of <i>The Wheelhouse</i>, focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for The Wheelhouse, hosted by Frankie Graziano. She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, Admissible: Shreds of Evidence, which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.


See stories by Chloe Wynne