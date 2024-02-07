Connecticut kicks off its 2024 legislative session Wednesday

Connecticut’s 2024 legislative session begins Wednesday.

For the next three months, lawmakers will work to address some of the state’s most pressing issues. This hour, we’ll explore those issues, which include zero-emission vehicles, a lack of affordable housing, and traffic stop reform.

And did you know that you have a stake in the outcome of the Super Bowl this year? Should the betting favorite win, sports betting operators in Connecticut would have to pay out a lot of bets. On this week’s episode, we’ll try and identify this year’s Super Bowl betting favorite.



