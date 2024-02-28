© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

As the 2024 presidential election looms, political violence is threatening democracy

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published February 28, 2024 at 7:15 AM EST
Supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. The FBI arrested three Florida residents on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, the third anniversary of their alleged attack on Capitol police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
/
AP
FILE - Supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. The FBI arrested three Florida residents on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024, the third anniversary of their alleged attack on Capitol police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Political tension is growing in America and beyond. And with the 2024 United States presidential election on the horizon, there’s concern that increased political tension will lead to violence.

A recent national survey by the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) reported that nearly a quarter of Americans support political violence – 23%. That’s an increase from 15% in 2021.

This hour, we look at how the threat of violence impacts domestic and foreign politics.

  • Katie Reisner: Senior Counsel for States United Democracy Center
  • Archon Fung: Director of the Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation, Harvard Kennedy School
  • Kevin Boyle: William Smith Mason Professor of American History, Northwestern University
  • Chris Doyle: American History teacher at Miss Porter’s School in Farmington, Connecticut and Ph.D. in History
  • Bria Lloyd: Investigative Reporter, Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of <i>The Wheelhouse</i>, focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for The Wheelhouse, hosted by Frankie Graziano. She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, Admissible: Shreds of Evidence, which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.


