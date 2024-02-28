As the 2024 presidential election looms, political violence is threatening democracy

Political tension is growing in America and beyond. And with the 2024 United States presidential election on the horizon, there’s concern that increased political tension will lead to violence.

A recent national survey by the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) reported that nearly a quarter of Americans support political violence – 23%. That’s an increase from 15% in 2021.

This hour, we look at how the threat of violence impacts domestic and foreign politics.



Katie Reisner: Senior Counsel for States United Democracy Center

Archon Fung: Director of the Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation, Harvard Kennedy School

Kevin Boyle: William Smith Mason Professor of American History, Northwestern University

Chris Doyle: American History teacher at Miss Porter’s School in Farmington, Connecticut and Ph.D. in History

Bria Lloyd: Investigative Reporter, Connecticut Public

