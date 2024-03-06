© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

In honor of the Oscars, how politics are showing up in Tinseltown

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published March 6, 2024 at 7:15 AM EST

We’ve heard buzz about the Oscars for months – the drama, the snubs, the countless interviews. Pretty soon we’ll finally get to watch it all unfold.

But before we do, join us this hour as we explore how today’s most popular TV shows and movies reflect our political landscape.

We’ll dive into how the horror genre has drawn inspiration from the world around us and how comedians are wrestling with ways to bring levity to real-life horrors.

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of <i>The Wheelhouse</i>, focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for The Wheelhouse, hosted by Frankie Graziano. She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, Admissible: Shreds of Evidence, which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.


