The Wheelhouse

How are women faring in American politics?

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published March 20, 2024 at 7:15 AM EDT
A group of marchers with signs that say "Nevertheless. She Persisted" with Rosie the Riveter and next to an American flag during the Woman's March in the borough of Manhattan in NY on January 19, 2019, USA. The rally took place 2 years after the inauguration of President Donald Trump thousands gather to protest equal rights at the 2019 Women's March.
Ira L. Black / Corbis
/
Getty
Threats against women and threats against democracy are inextricably linked, according to experts who study and track gendered political violence.

While threats to American democracy have manifested in events like the January 6 Capitol Riot, threats against women in politics have come in the form of harmful rhetoric and even targeted attacks.

This hour, we explore how women are faring in American politics.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of <i>The Wheelhouse</i>, focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for The Wheelhouse, hosted by Frankie Graziano. She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, Admissible: Shreds of Evidence, which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.


See stories by Chloe Wynne