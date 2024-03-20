How are women faring in American politics?

Threats against women and threats against democracy are inextricably linked, according to experts who study and track gendered political violence.

While threats to American democracy have manifested in events like the January 6 Capitol Riot, threats against women in politics have come in the form of harmful rhetoric and even targeted attacks.

This hour, we explore how women are faring in American politics.



Kellie Carter Jackson: Associate Professor of Africana Studies, Wellesley College

Claire Leavitt: Assistant Professor of Government, Smith College

Shefali Luthra: Health Reporter, The 19th

