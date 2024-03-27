© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
The Wheelhouse

Beyond the binary of American politics and the two-horse presidential race

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published March 27, 2024 at 9:00 AM EDT

In an election year where many voters are unenthusiastic about their choice, might a down-ballot candidate get their support?

While candidates representing parties outside of the Democrats and Republicans have never won a U.S. Presidential Election, they have historically had an impact on the race.

This hour, a discussion on how alternative candidates will influence the 2024 presidential election.

  • Saleha Mohsin: Senior Washington Correspondent, Bloomberg News and host of the Big Take DC podcast 
  • Stephen K. Medvic: Ph.D., The Honorable & Mrs. John C. Kunkel Professor of Government at Franklin & Marshall College
  • Colin Mcenroe: Host of The Colin McEnroe Show, CT Public

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of <i>The Wheelhouse</i>, focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for The Wheelhouse, hosted by Frankie Graziano. She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, Admissible: Shreds of Evidence, which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.


See stories by Chloe Wynne