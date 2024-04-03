© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

Connecticut's turn: early, in-person voting debuts in 2024 Presidential Preference Primary

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published April 3, 2024 at 7:15 AM EDT
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
CT Palestine Solidarity Coalition organizer Nigel Harris holds a stack of flyer encouraging voters to choose “uncommitted” on their ballot to voice their dissent to Joe Biden’s policy on Gaza. “Joe Biden needs to be held accountable,” Harris said. “We are sick of the lesser of two evils.”

Connecticut’s 2024 presidential preference primary represented several things for state residents.

It was a shot at relevancy, a chance to demonstrate against Democrats, and an inaugural crack at early in-person voting.

This hour, we explore how Tuesday’s presidential nominating contest in the Nutmeg State shook out.

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of <i>The Wheelhouse</i>, focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for The Wheelhouse, hosted by Frankie Graziano. She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, Admissible: Shreds of Evidence, which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.


