Connecticut's turn: early, in-person voting debuts in 2024 Presidential Preference Primary

Connecticut’s 2024 presidential preference primary represented several things for state residents.

It was a shot at relevancy, a chance to demonstrate against Democrats, and an inaugural crack at early in-person voting.

This hour, we explore how Tuesday’s presidential nominating contest in the Nutmeg State shook out.



Stephanie Thomas: Secretary of the State of Connecticut

Susan Raff: Chief political reporter, WFSB News Ch. 3

Mark Pazniokas: Capitol bureau chief, CT Mirror

Dr. Bilal Sekou: Hillyer College associate professor of politics and government, University of Hartford

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.