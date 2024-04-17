© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

Will Connecticut pass meaningful housing reform in 2024?

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published April 17, 2024 at 7:15 AM EDT

Connecticut’s affordable housing crisis has taken center stage during the state’s 2023 and 2024 legislative sessions.

This hour, are meaningful reforms on the horizon for state residents? And how have zoning ordinances, a lack of transit-oriented development, and “opt-in” programs contributed to the crisis at hand?

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of <i>The Wheelhouse</i>, focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for The Wheelhouse, hosted by Frankie Graziano. She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, Admissible: Shreds of Evidence, which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.


