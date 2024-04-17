Will Connecticut pass meaningful housing reform in 2024?

Connecticut’s affordable housing crisis has taken center stage during the state’s 2023 and 2024 legislative sessions.

This hour, are meaningful reforms on the horizon for state residents? And how have zoning ordinances, a lack of transit-oriented development, and “opt-in” programs contributed to the crisis at hand?

