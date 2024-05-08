© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

The Arizona Coyotes are just the latest ‘one that got away’ from Hartford

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published May 8, 2024 at 7:15 AM EDT
FILE, 2023: Goaltender Karel Vejmelka #70 of the Arizona Coyotes is introduced before the NHL game against the Edmonton Oilers at Mullett Arena. The Coyotes recently played their final game in Arizona — at a time when Connecticut governor Ned Lamont hoped they'd be bound for Hartford.

In April, a group of owners of National Hockey League teams approved the relocation of the Arizona Coyotes to Utah.

The move was a disappointment for Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont. Lamont had pitched the idea of the Coyotes coming to Hartford to NHL commissioner Gary Bettman earlier this year.

Today on The Wheelhouse, what would it take for Hartford to get the NHL – and the Whalers – back?

And later, May marks 25 years since a partnership between Connecticut and the NFL’s Patriots fell apart. We’ll revisit the May 1, 1999 dissolution of the Connecticut NFL project.

GUESTS:

Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of <i>The Wheelhouse</i>, focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
Chloe Wynne is a producer for The Wheelhouse, hosted by Frankie Graziano. She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, Admissible: Shreds of Evidence, which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.


