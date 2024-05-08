The Arizona Coyotes are just the latest ‘one that got away’ from Hartford

In April, a group of owners of National Hockey League teams approved the relocation of the Arizona Coyotes to Utah.

The move was a disappointment for Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont. Lamont had pitched the idea of the Coyotes coming to Hartford to NHL commissioner Gary Bettman earlier this year.

Today on The Wheelhouse, what would it take for Hartford to get the NHL – and the Whalers – back?

And later, May marks 25 years since a partnership between Connecticut and the NFL’s Patriots fell apart. We’ll revisit the May 1, 1999 dissolution of the Connecticut NFL project.

GUESTS:



Colin McEnroe, host of Connecticut Public’s The Colin McEnroe Show

Andrew Zimbalist, professor of Economics, Smith College

