The Wheelhouse

Closing the book on the short 2024 legislative session in Connecticut

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published May 15, 2024 at 7:15 AM EDT
The Connecticut State Capitol on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 in Hartford. Wednesday marks the final day of the 2024 legislative session.
Joe Buglewicz
/
Connecticut Public
The Connecticut State Capitol on Wednesday, May 8, 2024 in Hartford. Wednesday marks the final day of the 2024 legislative session.

The Connecticut General Assembly has adjourned for the year.

In an election year – and an era of fiscal discipline – there was only so much that was going to be done during a short legislative session to address climate change, funding shortfalls in education and shortages in affordable housing and child care. Today on The Wheelhouse, a look back at Connecticut’s 2024 legislative session and a look ahead at how state lawmakers will handle unfinished business.

GUESTS:

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of <i>The Wheelhouse</i>, focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for The Wheelhouse, hosted by Frankie Graziano. She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, Admissible: Shreds of Evidence, which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.


