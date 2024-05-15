Closing the book on the short 2024 legislative session in Connecticut

The Connecticut General Assembly has adjourned for the year.

In an election year – and an era of fiscal discipline – there was only so much that was going to be done during a short legislative session to address climate change, funding shortfalls in education and shortages in affordable housing and child care. Today on The Wheelhouse, a look back at Connecticut’s 2024 legislative session and a look ahead at how state lawmakers will handle unfinished business.

GUESTS:



Mark Pazniokas, Capitol bureau chief and co-founder, CT Mirror

Susan Raff, Chief capitol reporter, WFSB News Ch. 3

Michayla Savitt, State government reporter, Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

