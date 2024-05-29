America’s embracing cannabis. As more states take on cannabis, how is its sale benefiting the public?

The way we view cannabis has changed, particularly since states began decriminalizing its use and allowing residents to buy it.

Most Americans now live in a state where cannabis for recreational use is legal. As jurisdictions embrace the cannabis industry, communities are addressing people disproportionately impacted by the “war on drugs” and cracking down on the distribution of illicit cannabis.

Today on The Wheelhouse, how is the regulation of cannabis for recreational use going?

Also on this episode, a check-in with radio host Jeremy Hobson ahead of his appearance in Waterbury, Connecticut on June 3. His live call-in show “The Middle” is coming to the Palace Theater. We’ll ask Hobson what the geographical–and philosophical–middle of America thinks about widespread legalization of cannabis.

GUESTS:



Jordan Nathaniel Fenster, Senior enterprise reporter, CT Insider

Jeremy Hobson, Host, “The Middle”

