The Wheelhouse

America’s embracing cannabis. As more states take on cannabis, how is its sale benefiting the public?

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published May 29, 2024 at 7:15 AM EDT

The way we view cannabis has changed, particularly since states began decriminalizing its use and allowing residents to buy it.

Most Americans now live in a state where cannabis for recreational use is legal. As jurisdictions embrace the cannabis industry, communities are addressing people disproportionately impacted by the “war on drugs” and cracking down on the distribution of illicit cannabis.

Today on The Wheelhouse, how is the regulation of cannabis for recreational use going?

Also on this episode, a check-in with radio host Jeremy Hobson ahead of his appearance in Waterbury, Connecticut on June 3. His live call-in show “The Middle” is coming to the Palace Theater. We’ll ask Hobson what the geographical–and philosophical–middle of America thinks about widespread legalization of cannabis.

GUESTS:

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of <i>The Wheelhouse</i>, focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for The Wheelhouse, hosted by Frankie Graziano. She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, Admissible: Shreds of Evidence, which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.


