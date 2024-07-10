Online safety is a top priority for lawmakers in 2024

Today on The Wheelhouse, members of Congress are hoping to pass legislation called the “Kids Online Safety Act” in the coming months. The act aims to protect children from bullying, sexual exploitation and predatory marketing while they surf the web

But striking a balance is proving to be difficult. While the internet can be harmful, it’s also a lifeline for young people.

And later, politicians are worried the Chinese government may influence the 2024 United States presidential election through the digital app: TikTok. Are their concerns valid? Will Tik Tok be banned in America?

GUESTS:



Lisa Hagen, Federal policy reporter for CT Mirror and CT Public

and Sapna Maheshwari, Reporter for The New York Times

Emily Baker-White, Investigative reporter and senior writer at Forbes

