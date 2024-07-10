© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

Online safety is a top priority for lawmakers in 2024

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published July 10, 2024 at 7:15 AM EDT
Shou Zi Chew, CEO of TikTok, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on January 31, 2024 in Washington, DC. The committee heard testimony from the heads of the largest tech firms on the dangers of child sexual exploitation on social media.
Alex Wong
/
Getty Images
Shou Zi Chew, CEO of TikTok, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on January 31, 2024 in Washington, DC. The committee heard testimony from the heads of the largest tech firms on the dangers of child sexual exploitation on social media.

Today on The Wheelhouse, members of Congress are hoping to pass legislation called the “Kids Online Safety Act” in the coming months. The act aims to protect children from bullying, sexual exploitation and predatory marketing while they surf the web

But striking a balance is proving to be difficult. While the internet can be harmful, it’s also a lifeline for young people.

And later, politicians are worried the Chinese government may influence the 2024 United States presidential election through the digital app: TikTok. Are their concerns valid? Will Tik Tok be banned in America?

GUESTS:

Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
Chloe Wynne is a producer for The Wheelhouse, hosted by Frankie Graziano. She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, Admissible: Shreds of Evidence, which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.


