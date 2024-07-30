The ARPA dollars are spent. What will CT schools do now?

At the end of the 2024 legislation session in Connecticut, lawmakers propped up the state budget with American Rescue Plan Dollars for one final time. It means that money that’s supported education in recent years – during a time when state officials have focused on students’ mental well-being – is going away.

This week on the Wheelhouse, what Connecticut lawmakers are saying to school districts as COVID relief dollars evaporate.

And later, are states like Connecticut prepared for colleges and universities to shutter their doors as students forego the steep cost of higher education?

GUESTS:



Jessika Harkay, Education reporter, CT Mirror

Alex Putterman, Reporter, Hearst CT Media

Jon Marcus, Senior higher education reporter, The Hechinger Report

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

