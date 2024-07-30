© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

The ARPA dollars are spent. What will CT schools do now?

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published July 30, 2024 at 7:15 AM EDT

At the end of the 2024 legislation session in Connecticut, lawmakers propped up the state budget with American Rescue Plan Dollars for one final time. It means that money that’s supported education in recent years – during a time when state officials have focused on students’ mental well-being – is going away.

This week on the Wheelhouse, what Connecticut lawmakers are saying to school districts as COVID relief dollars evaporate.

And later, are states like Connecticut prepared for colleges and universities to shutter their doors as students forego the steep cost of higher education?

GUESTS:

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for The Wheelhouse, hosted by Frankie Graziano. She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, Admissible: Shreds of Evidence, which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.


See stories by Chloe Wynne