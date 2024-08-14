Project 2025: Separating fact from fiction

We surveyed our listeners on what issues they’re paying close attention to right now and one topic kept coming up: Project 2025.

Today on The Wheelhouse, we’re helping you sift through the misinformation. What exactly is Project 2025? And as Donald Trump continues to distance himself from the proposal, how does his track record align or deviate from the plan set forth in Project 2025?

GUESTS:



Michayla Savitt , State government reporter, Connecticut Public

, State government reporter, Ginny Monk , Children’s issues and housing reporter, Connecticut Mirror

, Children’s issues and housing reporter, Abigail Brone , Housing reporter, Connecticut Public

, Housing reporter, Eddy Martinez , Breaking News and General Assignment reporter, Connecticut Public

, Breaking News and General Assignment reporter, Rachel Leingang , Democracy reporter, Guardian US

, Democracy reporter, Lisa Hagen , Federal policy reporter for CT Mirror and CT Public

