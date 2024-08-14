© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Wheelhouse

Project 2025: Separating fact from fiction

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published August 14, 2024 at 7:15 AM EDT
Americans who are against Project 2025, a 922-page playbook of controversial policy proposals intended to guide the next conservative administration, held an Anti-Project 2025 rally at Times Square on Saturday, July 27, 2024.
Selcuk Acar
/
Anadolu via Getty Images
Americans who are against Project 2025, a 922-page playbook of controversial policy proposals intended to guide the next conservative administration, held an Anti-Project 2025 rally at Times Square on Saturday, July 27, 2024.

We surveyed our listeners on what issues they’re paying close attention to right now and one topic kept coming up: Project 2025.

Today on The Wheelhouse, we’re helping you sift through the misinformation. What exactly is Project 2025? And as Donald Trump continues to distance himself from the proposal, how does his track record align or deviate from the plan set forth in Project 2025?

GUESTS:

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Tags
The Wheelhouse 2024 Election
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for The Wheelhouse, hosted by Frankie Graziano. She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, Admissible: Shreds of Evidence, which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.


See stories by Chloe Wynne
Related Content