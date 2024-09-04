How election officials are preparing for November

Public safety and the sanctity of the ballot are top of mind for election officials during the lead up to November.

This hour, we take a look at how some officials are preparing during an especially fraught election year.

GUESTS:



Rachael Cobb , Associate Professor of Political Science & Legal Studies, Suffolk University

Tina Barton , Senior Elections Expert, The Elections Group

