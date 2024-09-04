© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Wheelhouse

How election officials are preparing for November

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published September 4, 2024 at 7:15 AM EDT
FILE: Danya Keene casts her ballot on primary day in New Haven at the Wilbur Cross High School on September 12, 2023.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
Danya Keene casts her ballot on primary day in New Haven at the Wilbur Cross High School on September 12, 2023.

Public safety and the sanctity of the ballot are top of mind for election officials during the lead up to November.

This hour, we take a look at how some officials are preparing during an especially fraught election year.

GUESTS:

  • Rachael Cobb, Associate Professor of Political Science & Legal Studies, Suffolk University 
  • Tina Barton, Senior Elections Expert, The Elections Group

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for The Wheelhouse, hosted by Frankie Graziano. She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, Admissible: Shreds of Evidence, which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.


See stories by Chloe Wynne