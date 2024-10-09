A look at the controversial Electoral College

Every four years, we’re reminded of the power of the Electoral College. But according to a recent poll by Pew Research Center , more than 6 out of 10 Americans would prefer to see the winner of the presidential election be the person who wins the most votes nationally.

This hour, we take a granular look at the Electoral College. We’ll ask questions like why do we have it? And why is it so difficult to get rid of?

Plus, in Connecticut, no-excuse absentee voting is on the ballot. We’ll unpack what this means for voters across the state.

GUESTS:



Akhil Reed Amar , Ph.D., Sterling Professor of Law and Political Science, Yale University

, Ph.D., Sterling Professor of Law and Political Science, Yale University Geoffrey Skelley , Senior Elections Analyst at FiveThirtyEight

, Senior Elections Analyst at FiveThirtyEight John Moritz , State Reporter, CT Insider/Hearst Connecticut Media

