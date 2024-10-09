© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

A look at the controversial Electoral College

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published October 9, 2024 at 7:15 AM EDT

Every four years, we’re reminded of the power of the Electoral College. But according to a recent poll by Pew Research Center, more than 6 out of 10 Americans would prefer to see the winner of the presidential election be the person who wins the most votes nationally.

This hour, we take a granular look at the Electoral College. We’ll ask questions like why do we have it? And why is it so difficult to get rid of?

Plus, in Connecticut, no-excuse absentee voting is on the ballot. We’ll unpack what this means for voters across the state.

GUESTS:

  • Akhil Reed Amar, Ph.D., Sterling Professor of Law and Political Science, Yale University
  • Geoffrey Skelley, Senior Elections Analyst at FiveThirtyEight
  • John Moritz, State Reporter, CT Insider/Hearst Connecticut Media

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live. She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, Admissible: Shreds of Evidence, which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.
