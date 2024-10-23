Election 2024: Connecticut's 4th Congressional District
The race for Connecticut’s 4th congressional district is underway. This hour, we ask candidates Jim Himes (D-Conn.)–and two challengers, Republican Michael Goldstein and Independent Benjamin Wesley–where they stand on the issues.
For the next few weeks, The Wheelhouse will feature a series of candidate interviews. We’ll be talking with Republicans and Democrats, incumbents and challengers, in Connecticut's congressional districts. Each candidate will have an equal amount of time to talk one-on-one with host Frankie Graziano, followed by some analysis from our guest panelists.
GUESTS:
- Rep. Jim Himes , (D-Conn.)
- Michael Goldstein, Candidate for Connecticut’s 4th congressional district
- Benjamin Wesley, Candidate for Connecticut’s 4th congressional district
- Andy Blye, Reporter, Greenwich Time
- Ebong Udoma, Senior political reporter, WSHU
The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.