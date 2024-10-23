Election 2024: Connecticut's 4th Congressional District

The race for Connecticut’s 4th congressional district is underway. This hour, we ask candidates Jim Himes (D-Conn.)–and two challengers, Republican Michael Goldstein and Independent Benjamin Wesley–where they stand on the issues.

For the next few weeks, The Wheelhouse will feature a series of candidate interviews. We’ll be talking with Republicans and Democrats, incumbents and challengers, in Connecticut's congressional districts. Each candidate will have an equal amount of time to talk one-on-one with host Frankie Graziano, followed by some analysis from our guest panelists.

Provided / Himes/Wesley/Goldstein From left: Rep. Jim Himes, (D-Conn), Benjamin Wesley, Independent candidate for congress, Michael Goldstein, Republican candidate for congress.

GUESTS:



The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

