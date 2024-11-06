© 2024 Connecticut Public

The Wheelhouse

Election 2024...The Morning After…

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published November 6, 2024 at 7:15 AM EST
Residents in New York watch Donald Trump's speech on a screen as the vote counting continued on November 06, 2024.
Fatih Aktas/Anadolu
/
Getty Images
Residents in New York watch Donald Trump's speech on a screen as the vote counting continued on November 06, 2024.

The polls have closed and votes are still being counted.

As the 2024 elections come and go, a powerhouse panel of experts will be there for Connecticut residents to take stock in what’s left to determine our political future.

Today on the Wheelhouse, analysis of what we know so far. Plus, hear from some winners in races that were already decided.

GUESTS:

  • Mark Pazniokas, Capitol bureau chief and a co-founder, CT Mirror
  • Susan Raff, Chief political reporter, WFSB Eyewitness News Ch. 3
  • Bilal Sekou: Hillyer College Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Hartford

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Tags
The Wheelhouse 2024 Election
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live. She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, Admissible: Shreds of Evidence, which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.
See stories by Chloe Wynne
