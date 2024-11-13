© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Wheelhouse

Humanizing national gun policy in the wake of the 2024 elections

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published November 13, 2024 at 7:15 AM EST
Nelba Márquez-Greene holds a moment of silence at the National Safer Communities Summit in West Hartford, Conn June 16th, 2023. Her husband Jimmy Greene stands behind her. Their daughter Ana Grace was killed the the school shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary school in 2012.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
Nelba Márquez-Greene holds a moment of silence at the National Safer Communities Summit in West Hartford, Conn June 16th, 2023. Her husband Jimmy Greene stands behind her. Their daughter Ana Grace was killed the the school shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary school in 2012.

Last year, 46,728 people were killed in firearm deaths. For parents and families grieving children lost to the Sandy Hook School shooting, there’s no escaping the trauma associated with that loss, and the rhetoric surrounding gun violence.

Today on the Wheelhouse, how the national gun policy discourse affects survivors of gun violence.

It’s a timely conversation, given the recent election of Donald Trump as president. Recently on The Wheelhouse, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) questioned whether Trump could put aside his relationship with the NRA to enact meaningful legislation protecting Americans from gun violence.

Also featured in the conversation will be Connecticut Public senior health reporter Sujata Srinivasan, who’s covering how gun violence is a public health epidemic.

GUESTS:

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Tags
The Wheelhouse 2024 Election
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live. She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, Admissible: Shreds of Evidence, which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.
See stories by Chloe Wynne
Related Content