Humanizing national gun policy in the wake of the 2024 elections

Last year, 46,728 people were killed in firearm deaths . For parents and families grieving children lost to the Sandy Hook School shooting, there’s no escaping the trauma associated with that loss, and the rhetoric surrounding gun violence.

Today on the Wheelhouse, how the national gun policy discourse affects survivors of gun violence.

It’s a timely conversation, given the recent election of Donald Trump as president. Recently on The Wheelhouse , Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) questioned whether Trump could put aside his relationship with the NRA to enact meaningful legislation protecting Americans from gun violence.

Also featured in the conversation will be Connecticut Public senior health reporter Sujata Srinivasan, who’s covering how gun violence is a public health epidemic.

GUESTS:



Francine Wheeler : Founder, Ben’s Lighthouse

: Founder, Nelba Marquez-Greene : Activist in residence, Yale School of Public Health

: Activist in residence, Sujata Srinivasan : Senior health reporter, Connecticut Public

