How might lawmakers prioritize the climate with skeptics in power?

The Earth is warming at an unprecedented rate and humans are responsible. That’s according to NASA. But a new administration is taking over the White House that has a track record of flouting environmental science. What’ll be done over the next few years to address climate change?

In the past few years, lawmakers in Connecticut have gotten closer to meaningful legislation that would lower a vehicle’s carbon footprint. They’ve also introduced a pilot program targeting food scraps in an effort to reduce waste.

Their job may get harder.

President-elect Donald Trump's record on climate change is already forcing state lawmakers to re-think local policy changes. A week after the election, Gov. Ned Lamont said he’s no longer pursuing a mandate that would’ve phased out sales of new gas-powered vehicles in the state by 2035.

Today on the Wheelhouse, how initiatives seeking to curb climate change will be impacted by the 2024 election.

GUESTS:



Michayla Savitt : State government reporter, Connecticut Public

: State government reporter, Shannon Osaka : Climate zeitgeist reporter, The Washington Post

: Climate zeitgeist reporter, Miriam Wasser : Senior climate and environment reporter, WBUR

