The Wheelhouse

What will Connecticut’s lawmakers prioritize during the 2025 legislative session?

Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published January 8, 2025 at 7:15 AM EST
FILE: Connecticut Sate Capitol in Hartford
Joe Amon
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: Connecticut Sate Capitol in Hartford

Connecticut’s 2025 legislative session is underway.

Over the next six months, lawmakers will convene to address some of the state’s most pressing issues. This hour, we’ll explore the top priorities for this session, including affordable housing, funding for public education and more.

We’ll walk through the bills you should be following and how they may impact you and your pocketbook.

GUESTS:

  • Susan Raff, Chief political reporter, WFSB Eyewitness News Ch. 3
  • Bilal Sekou, Hillyer College Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Hartford
  • Ebong Udoma, Senior Reporter, WSHU

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for 'The Wheelhouse' and 'Where We Live.' She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,' which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.
