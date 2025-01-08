What will Connecticut’s lawmakers prioritize during the 2025 legislative session?
Connecticut’s 2025 legislative session is underway.
Over the next six months, lawmakers will convene to address some of the state’s most pressing issues. This hour, we’ll explore the top priorities for this session, including affordable housing, funding for public education and more.
We’ll walk through the bills you should be following and how they may impact you and your pocketbook.
GUESTS:
- Susan Raff, Chief political reporter, WFSB Eyewitness News Ch. 3
- Bilal Sekou, Hillyer College Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Hartford
- Ebong Udoma, Senior Reporter, WSHU
