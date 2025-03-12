What the Trump administration’s mass layoffs mean for federal workers in Connecticut
Thousands of U.S. Government employees could be out of a job, according to a “best guess” from a Wells Fargo economist.
This has big-time ramifications for Connecticut…and the roughly 19,000 federal workers living here.
Many recently laid off people are speaking out, including a Marine Corps veteran from Vernon named Gabriel D’Alatri.
This hour, how federal workers who’ve been let go are processing massive job cuts as government agencies are dismantled.
GUESTS:
- Lisa Hagen, Federal policy reporter, CT Mirror and CT Public
- Eddy Martinez, General assignment reporter, Connecticut Public
- Mark Zaretsky, Reporter, Hearst Connecticut Media
- Jory Heckman, Reporter, Federal News Network
