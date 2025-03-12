What the Trump administration’s mass layoffs mean for federal workers in Connecticut

Thousands of U.S. Government employees could be out of a job, according to a “best guess” from a Wells Fargo economist .

This has big-time ramifications for Connecticut…and the roughly 19,000 federal workers living here.

Many recently laid off people are speaking out, including a Marine Corps veteran from Vernon named Gabriel D’Alatri.

This hour, how federal workers who’ve been let go are processing massive job cuts as government agencies are dismantled.

GUESTS:



Lisa Hagen , Federal policy reporter, CT Mirror and CT Public

, Federal policy reporter, Eddy Martinez , General assignment reporter, Connecticut Public

, General assignment reporter, Mark Zaretsky , Reporter, Hearst Connecticut Media

, Reporter, Jory Heckman , Reporter, Federal News Network

