© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Wheelhouse

What the Trump administration’s mass layoffs mean for federal workers in Connecticut

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published March 12, 2025 at 7:15 AM EDT

Thousands of U.S. Government employees could be out of a job, according to a “best guess” from a Wells Fargo economist.

This has big-time ramifications for Connecticut…and the roughly 19,000 federal workers living here.

Many recently laid off people are speaking out, including a Marine Corps veteran from Vernon named Gabriel D’Alatri.

This hour, how federal workers who’ve been let go are processing massive job cuts as government agencies are dismantled.

GUESTS:

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for 'The Wheelhouse' and 'Where We Live.' She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,' which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.
See stories by Chloe Wynne